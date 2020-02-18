Amber Alert for missing 16-year-old boy found in Chambersburg tied to Fayette County homicide case

The boy was found Tuesday in a car with a person of interest in the shooting death of a 52-year-old Connellsville man, according to Connellsville Police.

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — An Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old boy was canceled earlier today after the juvenile was found in Chambersburg -- roughly halfway across the state from where he was last seen, authorities say.

According to police, the boy's disappearance is tied to a homicide that occurred in Connellsville, Fayette County.

Two people -- Marjorie Jay, 37, of Connellsville, and Keith Bradshaw, 31, of Everson, have been charged in connection to the homicide.

Connellsville Police said in a press release that officers were dispatched Tuesday to a Fairview Avenue home in the city for the report of multiple gunshots.

Once they arrived, officers discovered a 52-year-old male victim, later identified as William Stewart, according to police.

Stewart had previously reported to police that he was having issues with Jay and Bradshaw, according to police.

The victim was deceased after having been shot several times, police say.

After investigating, police say, officers determined the 16-year-old juvenile was missing.

A short time later, Jay was taken into custody at her home after being identified as a person of interest in the case, according to police.

Officers also identified a vehicle that might have been involved in the incident, a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu registered to Bradshaw. They issued an Amber Alert for the missing teen and a Be On The Lookout advisory for the vehicle, police say.

Eventually, the vehicle, Bradshaw, and the missing boy were all located by State Police in Chambersburg. They were taken into custody, and the Amber Alert was canceled.