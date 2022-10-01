Four Central Pa. counties receive more than $2.5 million in funding to support affordable housing projects

Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties are among the 15 counties getting funds through the the PA HOME Investment Partnerships Program and Gov. Tom Wolf.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four counties in Central Pennsylvania will receive a total of more than $2.5 million from the Wolf administration to support affordable housing projects, Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday.

Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry counties are four of the 15 counties receiving $8,210,240 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Wolf said in a press release.

Lancaster County will receive $1,075,000 for the City of Lancaster to help first-time homebuyers in a partnership with the Spanish American Civic Association Development Corporation, Wolf said.

Lebanon County will get $696,787 for rental housing in partnership with the Lebanon County Housing Authority, the Housing Development Corporation of Lebanon County, the Palmyra Area Interfaith Housing Council and Brick Property Services.

Perry County receives $500,000 for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA-Council of Governments.

Franklin County will get $250,000 for the borough of Chambersburg for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Luminest.

The other 11 counties receiving funds are Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Fulton, Indiana, Lawrence, Luzerne, Mercer, and Montgomery, Wolf said.

“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for basic necessities or needed home repairs to ensure the safety of their loved ones,” said Wolf. “The HOME program provides low-income individuals with access to the affordable, safe, and reliable housing they and their families deserve.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.