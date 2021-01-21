911 service restored in Franklin County after 20-hour outage

The outage was caused by an accidentally cut fiber in northern Maryland according to Lumen, the county’s 911 service provider.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — After an outage of nearly 20 hours, 911 service has been restored in Adams, Franklin, Perry and portions of Cumberland counties, emergency officials said Thursday.

All lines are now functional, according to the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services and a spokesperson with Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, which covers the affected counties.

“Franklin County has an outstanding network of emergency service providers who stepped in to receive direct calls from residents with emergencies," said Dave Keller, Franklin County Commissioner Chairman. "Fortunately, no serious issues were reported as a result of the outage."

Troop H phones are back up and running. — Troopers Ammerman, Smith, & Myers (@PSPTroopHPIO) January 21, 2021

Cumberland County's official Twitter page said 911 service has been partially restored.

We have been advised by telephone companies that phone service has been partially restored in Cumberland County. However, if you have an emergency please follow the directions below to contact 911. pic.twitter.com/S25q9mw1Dg — Cumberland County PA (@ccpa_net) January 21, 2021

Franklin County Department of Emergency Services received a service disruption notification on Wednesday afternoon announcing multi-county phone outages and stating that calls to 9-1-1 from customers may not connect.

The outage lasted approximately 20 hours and was due to an accidentally cut fiber in northern Maryland according to Lumen, the county’s 911 service provider.

The Department of Emergency Services said it received around 20 text to 911 messages during the time of the outage.