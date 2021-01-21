911 service restored in Franklin County after 20-hour outage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — After an outage of nearly 20 hours, 911 service has been restored in Adams, Franklin, Perry and portions of Cumberland counties, emergency officials said Thursday.
All lines are now functional, according to the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services and a spokesperson with Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, which covers the affected counties.
“Franklin County has an outstanding network of emergency service providers who stepped in to receive direct calls from residents with emergencies," said Dave Keller, Franklin County Commissioner Chairman. "Fortunately, no serious issues were reported as a result of the outage."
Cumberland County's official Twitter page said 911 service has been partially restored.
Franklin County Department of Emergency Services received a service disruption notification on Wednesday afternoon announcing multi-county phone outages and stating that calls to 9-1-1 from customers may not connect.
The outage lasted approximately 20 hours and was due to an accidentally cut fiber in northern Maryland according to Lumen, the county’s 911 service provider.
The Department of Emergency Services said it received around 20 text to 911 messages during the time of the outage.
"We appreciate everyone's patience during this rare outage," said Franklin County of Emergency Services director Jacob Crider. "The Franklin County Department of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the telephone provider Lumen, will be working on ways to minimize the chance of a future occurrence."