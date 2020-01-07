53rd Annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days event canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

The event was scheduled for July 10-11. Several downtown business will still hold sidewalk sales on those days, the Chamber of Commerce said.

GREENCASTLE, Pa. — The 53rd Annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days event has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for July 10-11. It normally draws vendors, entertainers, and community groups, along with hundreds of visitors to the downtown area.

But due to current health concerns and the inability to get permission from PennDOT to close Baltimore and Carlisle streets for the event, the decision was made to cancel, the Chamber said.

However, several members of the Chamber of Commerce plan to offer special sidewalk sale events on July 10-11, the Chamber said.

ELM Shoes, will continue its annual tradition of a two-day special sale by offering up to 70% off select brands, the E.L.M. Department Store will host its own weekend sale, and the shop, located at 144 E. Baltimore St., will hold its annual barn sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, the Chamber said.

Grace United Church of Christ, located at 128 E. Baltimore St, will also hold a yard sale and a grab-and-go lunch in the church social hall and parking lot on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.