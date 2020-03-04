5 year-old bicyclist struck by vehicle in Chambersburg

The child sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 5 year-old was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike across the street just before noon on Friday.

According to Chambersburg Police, the boy was riding his bike across the street at the intersection of Stanley Ave and South Colebrook Ave in the designated crosswalk.

The driver of the striking vehicle was at a stop sign when the child started through the intersection, but continued on not seeing him and striking him.