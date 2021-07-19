5 historic buildings in Central Pa. are among the 27 slated to receive preservation funding from the Wolf administration

The local recipients are located in Waynesboro, Lancaster, and York.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five historic buildings in Central Pennsylvania are among the 27 structures earmarked to receive Historic Preservation Tax Credits from the Wolf administration, the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Monday.

State investment by this important program will help create an estimated $215 million in rehabilitation expenditures for projects that preserve historic buildings, revitalize communities and promote local economic development, the stage agencies said.

“The preservation of historic buildings in Pennsylvania is vital to simultaneously revitalize communities while still telling stories of the past,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “With this funding, the awardees can modernize and bring new life to these spaces — resulting in new opportunities in places to live, work and play in neighborhoods across the state.”

The Central Pennsylvania buildings are located in Franklin, Lancaster, and York counties.

They are:

Wayne Building, Waynesboro, Franklin County – Rehabilitation of the Art Deco commercial building in the Waynesboro Historic District into market rate apartments. $75,000 tax credit allocation, $767,950 in estimated construction expenditures.

– Rehabilitation of the Art Deco commercial building in the Waynesboro Historic District into market rate apartments. $75,000 tax credit allocation, $767,950 in estimated construction expenditures. John F. Reed Company Cigar Factory, Lancaster, Lancaster County – Rehabilitation of tobacco warehouse in the Lancaster Historic District on the 200 block of N. Prince St. into a mixed-use property with retail spaces on the first floor and student housing on upper floors. $125,000 tax credit allocation, $4,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

– Rehabilitation of tobacco warehouse in the Lancaster Historic District on the 200 block of N. Prince St. into a mixed-use property with retail spaces on the first floor and student housing on upper floors. $125,000 tax credit allocation, $4,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures. J.R. Bitner Tobacco Warehouse, Lancaster, Lancaster County – Rehabilitation of tobacco warehouse in the Lancaster Historic District into a mixed-use property with retail spaces on the first floor and student housing on upper floors. $125,000 tax credit allocation, $4,300,000 in estimated construction expenditures. (The warehouse is located next to the John F. Reed Tobacco Company Cigar Factory property.)

– Rehabilitation of tobacco warehouse in the Lancaster Historic District into a mixed-use property with retail spaces on the first floor and student housing on upper floors. $125,000 tax credit allocation, $4,300,000 in estimated construction expenditures. (The warehouse is located next to the John F. Reed Tobacco Company Cigar Factory property.) York Hospital and Dispensary, York, York County - Rehabilitation of a hospital complex in the York Historic District into affordable senior housing. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $12,835,889 in estimated construction expenditures.

- Rehabilitation of a hospital complex in the York Historic District into affordable senior housing. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $12,835,889 in estimated construction expenditures. Yorktowne Hotel, York, York County - Rehabilitation of a historic hotel in the York Historic District for continued hotel use. $300,000 tax credit allocation, $54,735,965 in estimated construction expenditures.

“The Historic Preservation Tax Credit encourages revitalization of distressed communities, preservation of state and local heritage, and long-term economic development,” stated PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “The 27 projects awarded this year yield long-term benefits beyond the projects themselves, having significant positive spillover effects through the reuse of historic buildings in Pennsylvania cities and towns.”

The 27 projects that are allocated the $5 million in tax credits will leverage an estimated $215 million in construction projects. In all, 49 applicants had sought nearly $21 million in tax credits for construction projects totaling more than $394 million in estimated construction costs.

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, administered by the Department of Community & Economic Development and Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission since 2013, has invested more than $28 million to rehabilitate 154 historic buildings leveraging an estimated $2 billion in construction expenditures. The investments have helped preserve buildings that contribute to the distinct character of Pennsylvania’s boroughs, townships and cities.

The 22 other Historic Preservation Tax Credit projects for Fiscal Year 2020–21 are: