4 men indicted in U.S. Middle District Court for illegally re-entering the United States after being deported

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four men who were previously deported from the United States were indicted separately in U.S. Middle District Court on Wednesday for illegally re-entering the U.S., according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

The men were found illegally residing in Franklin, York and Huntingdon counties, Brandler said.

Those indicted are:

Guadalupe Diaz-Hernandez, 30 , who was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in October 2013. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States again sometime after October 2013 and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Junior Gonzalez-Nane, 43, who was previously deported from the United States to the Dominican Republic in February 2010. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States again sometime after February 2010 and was found in the United States in Huntington County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Efrain Cabrera-Cabrera, 34, who was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in July 2010. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States again sometime after July 2010 and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. When encountered, he, as an illegal alien, was in possession of a firearm.

Anthony Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, who was charged with illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Rodriguez-Ortiz was previously deported from the United States to the Dominican Republic in December 2013. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States again sometime after December 2013 and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. When encountered, Rodriguez-Ortiz, as an illegal alien and convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm.

Diaz-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Nane face a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Cabrera-Cabrera faces a maximum penalty of 12 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Rodriguez-Ortiz faces a maximum penalty of 40 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.