2 firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Chambersburg house on Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

One firefighter suffered an injured shoulder after a partial ceiling collapse and the second was injured after an electrical shock from a damaged appliance.

Both injuries happened within the first 15 minutes of their arrival. The firefighters' injuries were evaluated at the scene and no one was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Fire crews were rotated to prevent heat exhaustion due to the high humidity and temperatures of the day.

On Friday, around 1:15 p.m., fire crews were called to the scene of a fire on the 300 block of Glen Street. Once at the scene, crews found a one-and-a-half-story, single-family home on fire.

Residents of the home were already outside when crews arrived at the scene but firefighters rescued two pets from the home.

The fire is currently under investigation but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Damages are estimated at around $200,000.