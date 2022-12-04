1 woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

There were also eight passengers in the vehicle but officials did not say if any of them suffered injuries.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said one woman died at the hospital early Sunday after a vehicle crash in Franklin County.

The victim died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Police say the 59-year-old victim was driving in the area of the 5900 block of Little Cove Road on Sunday, when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree just before 2 a.m.

According to officials, the woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where she died from her injuries a few hours later.

The victim's name will be released once her next of kin has been notified.