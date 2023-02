James Monn, 53, of Greencastle, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash last week, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred in the 600 block of Pensinger Road, Antrim Township, around 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 17. James Monn, 53, of Greencastle, was traveling east when he left the roadway and struck a tree head-on.