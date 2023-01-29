x
Franklin County

1 dead in Franklin County 2-vehicle crash

Charges are pending the results of a police investigation.
Credit: FOX43

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

State police say Brandon J. Rock, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On Friday, around 5:30 p.m. a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. As the vehicle proceeded to make a left turn into Wayne Highway it struck a vehicle that was traveling south on the same road. 

Police say the driver of the first vehicle sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending the results of an investigation.

