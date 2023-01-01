Franklin County woman fatally struck by vehicle on New Year's Eve

The Waynesboro Police Department are currently investigating the fatal accident.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department were dispatched to a crosswalk located at W. Main Street and Mulberry Street on New Year's eve due to a pedestrian accident.

However, at 10:19 p.m., the police department updated their statement to reveal a 61-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Her identity will not be released to the public until her family is notified. The Waynesboro Police Department stated that the operator of the vehicle has been identified, and an investigation is underway.