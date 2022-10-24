Franklin County Visitors Bureau searching for tree decorators

The FCVB provides the tree or wreath for decorators. From there, it is all about creativity and the holiday spirit!

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attention all holiday enthusiasts! The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is seeking decorators for the 4th Annual Festival of Trees in Franklin County.

The FCVB provides the tree or wreath for decorators. From there, it is all about creativity and the holiday spirit!

The event opens on Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 2 at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center.

Admission to the Festival of Trees is free. This year, Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance is the recipient of all funds raised from the auction of trees.

This year, more than 65 trees and wreaths will be on display in the lobby and second-floor Great Room of the Visitors Center.

Visitors to the display can also vote for their favorite tree or wreath for a People's Choice Award.

Trees and wreaths are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.