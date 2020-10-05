Franklin County officials planning to move to yellow phase, despite Gov. Wolf's orders

Officials say the county flattened the curve by meeting the requirements of the stay-at-home order and allowing hospitals time to gear up for tests and ventilators.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Elected officials in Franklin County said in a letter they plan to move the county of the red phase to the yellow phase on May 15.

Officials say the county has flattened the curve by meeting the requirements of the stay-at-home order. The county also says its hospitals have the necessary equipment to treat patients with PPE supplies and increased COVID-19 tests.

"Reviewing the analytics and the initial conditions laid out by your administration, Franklin County has achieved the milestones delineated by the Secretary of Health," the letter says. " The curve has flattened, ICU beds are in abundance and access to ventilators is not in question, therefore, the undersigned stand with any business in Franklin County that chooses to reopen."