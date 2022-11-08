Franklin County officials celebrate completed expansion of cage-free egg farm

Phase one of the new $100 million sustainable cage-free egg laying facility is now complete, egg processing will begin in late August.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County officials celebrated the expansion of a cage-free egg farm on Thursday.

Officials and business leaders were part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the expansion of Herbruck's Poultry Ranch at the Blue Springs Egg Farm facility in Montgomery Township.

The expansion project was coordinated by the governor's action team, who works with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Officials and workers at the farm are looking forward to getting operations underway.

"This is a big step for us, we are finally getting to where birds were scheduled to arrive and eggs will be processed, and then we can start ramping up our flock sizes, so it's an exciting day for us," GregHerbruck, the CEO of Herbruck's Poultry Ranch said.

Blue Spring Egg Farm will employ nearly 200 people when fully operational. Herbruck's is also committed to hiring local residents to fill positions, anyone who wishes to apply can do so here.