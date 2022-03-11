Franklin County MilitaryShare program continues to see increased number of active military and veterans

The program launched in Franklin County back in May and has already served just under 800 people.

YORK, Pa. — On the first Thursday of every month, those with the Franklin County MilitaryShare program distribute food to those who need it most.

“Juices, canned vegetables, fruits, pasta, sauces, sometimes there are things like Nutigrain bars," said Justin Slep, the director of the Franklin County Office of Veterans.

The supplies goes to active-duty military members, guardsman, reservist and widows of those who served. The program is held on the first Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It launched in Franklin County back in May and has served just under 800 people since it first started.

“This was a program that I wanted to start for a while now, and through the pandemic and the ongoing challenge that everybody faces in Franklin County, we just saw that there’s a need to bring this program," said Slep.

Especially when it comes to those who serve and have served.

“We have some WW2 veterans that come through up [and we serve] the newer era veterans. Tthey all tell me the same thing: we need this, we depend on it," said Slep

Marlin Stauffer has been involved in helping with the distribution from the start.

“I just enjoy giving back to the vets, seeing people throughout the week, and just interacting with them and saying hi," said Stauffer.

With many members of his family having served, Stauffer says it was impossible for him not to get involved.