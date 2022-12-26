x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Chambersburg Police looking for man who attacked two people with a hammer

The Chambersburg Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of David Figueroa.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police said they're looking for a man who allegedly attacked two people with a hammer.

According to authorities, on Dec. 16, David Figueroa entered a residence and proceeded to assault the two victims with a hammer. 

He then fled the scene before police arrived to the scene. He left both victims with serious injuries.

The Chambersburg Police Department issued a warrant for Figueroa's arrest on Dec. 21, and have charged him with two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding Figueroa's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at (717) 264-4131, or by leaving a tip on Crime Watch.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Staying chilly, but taking a step in the right direction temperature wise!

Before You Leave, Check This Out