Chambersburg Police looking for man who attacked two people with a hammer

The Chambersburg Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of David Figueroa.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police said they're looking for a man who allegedly attacked two people with a hammer.

According to authorities, on Dec. 16, David Figueroa entered a residence and proceeded to assault the two victims with a hammer.

He then fled the scene before police arrived to the scene. He left both victims with serious injuries.

The Chambersburg Police Department issued a warrant for Figueroa's arrest on Dec. 21, and have charged him with two counts of aggravated assault.