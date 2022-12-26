Chambersburg Police looking for man who attacked two people with a hammer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police said they're looking for a man who allegedly attacked two people with a hammer.
According to authorities, on Dec. 16, David Figueroa entered a residence and proceeded to assault the two victims with a hammer.
He then fled the scene before police arrived to the scene. He left both victims with serious injuries.
The Chambersburg Police Department issued a warrant for Figueroa's arrest on Dec. 21, and have charged him with two counts of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information regarding Figueroa's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at (717) 264-4131, or by leaving a tip on Crime Watch.