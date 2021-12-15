Crash in Franklin County leaves one dead

Duane Martin, 72, died in the crash. One passenger and a second driver suffered minor injuries.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash at the intersection of Leitersburg Road and Hollowell Church Road in Franklin County has left one person dead, according to police.

The crash occurred in Antrim Township on Dec. 15 around 3:30 p.m.

A GMC Sierra collided with a Hyundai Elantra while traveling south on Hollowell Church Road. The Elantra was struck while stopped at the intersection, also according to police.

Duane Martin, 72, the driver of the Elantra, died in the crash. The passenger, Thelma Martin, 66, along with the driver of the Sierra, Aaron Jaeger, 21, suffered minor injuries.

Both cars sustained disabling damage in the crash and were removed by Abe's Auto, police say.