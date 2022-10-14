x
Franklin County crash leaves one woman dead

Wanda Batzel, 51, had been identified as the driver and only death in the crash on Oct. 7 around 10 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was killed in a Franklin County crash. 

Wanda Batzel, 51, was identified as the driver and only death in the crash on Friday, Oct. 7 around 10 a.m.

According to police, Batzel was traveling west on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township when her car began to drift toward the outside edge of the road. 

Records state that Batzel then struck a mailbox and continued drifting westbound into a yard before striking a tree. 

Police stated that Batzel sustained fatal injuries from the crash. 

It is unclear at this time what caused Batzel's car to drift from the roadway. 

