The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on I-81 southbound in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Wednesday morning.

According to Franklin Fire Company, a car drove into the back of a tractor-trailer parked by mile marker 10.5 on I-81 southbound.

Franklin Fire Company's Facebook post says workers needed to use various tools in order to remove one of the passengers from the car, which took 17 minutes.