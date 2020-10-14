FOX43 participated in Pennsylvania State Police use of force training

Pennsylvania State Police held a training on use of force involving education and real life simulations

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police invited FOX43 to participate in a very shortened version of its use of force training.

"We really want the public to have a better understanding of police use of force," said Sgt. Tim Fetzer, PSP. "We're here to serve them."

We started the training in classroom. For about three hours, we were taught use of force. Typically, a cadet will go through 116 hours of training on this subject. Cadets are taught ways to de-escalate situations, when to use a taser or fire their gun.

"It comes down to the reality that there are certain times when we as police officers to gain legal control. We have to provide force." said Sgt. Fetzer. "I think the biggest thing I talked about is how we train our officers. It's that golden rule, we want to treat you with the same respect you would wish if we were in your shoes and we want that to be reciprocal."

Sgt. Fetzer explained a trooper or officers must meet an objective reasonableness standard when using force, which is when the subject poses an imminent threat of harm or death to the officer or someone else.

After three hours in the classroom, we were taken to a simulation room, given a simulated gun or taser and put in different situations officers could face.

In my simulation, I was called to a bar where a drunk man was refusing to leave. I tried to use my taser as he charged at me, but wasn't quick enough and the man was able to punch me.