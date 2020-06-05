FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals:

1. Burglary

Shakayla Mitchell, 31-year-old black woman

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 135 pounds

Mitchell is wanted for allegedly breaking into a victim's residence and assaulting them. Mitchell's male accomplice was arrested after the incident, but Mitchell remains at large.

2. Strangulation

Bernard Arnold, 30-year-old Black man

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 205 lbs

On May 3, police responded to the first block of South Penn Street for a reported domestic dispute.

A victim told police that Arnold put her in a choke hold until she was unable to breathe.

The victim said when he finally let her go, she called police.

3. Strangulation

Christopher Fonseca-Ortera, 30-year-old Hispanic man

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 280 lbs.

On April 11, police responded to the 900 block of West College Avenue for a reported domestic assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that Fonseca-Ortera assaulted her by throwing her on the bed and placing his hands over her mouth for 20-30 seconds, making her unable to breathe.

Then, she said Fonseca-Ortera struck her six times on her side.





Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 2204 -849-717