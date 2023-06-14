FOX43 Calder Cup Finals games to air across U.S. on NHL Network

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 14.
Fans of the Hershey Bears all across the country will now be able to watch WPMT-FOX43's broadcasts.
NHL Network has partnered with WPMT-FOX43 to air the remainder of the Calder Cup Finals.
The first telecast is Thursday's Game 4, which can be seen on FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington. Coverage begins at 7:00pm.
The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski, and FOX43's Andrew Kalista will call the game.
All broadcasts are executive produced by FOX43's Ed Albert. Games in Hershey are co-produced with Great Save Productions. Games in Coachella Valley are co-produced with the Firebirds and FloodStream.
The Bears are trailing the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the series, 2-1.
Hershey is coming off an overtime game 3 victory Tuesday.
The remainder of the series schedule is as follows:
Game 4 – Thu., June 15 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington
Game 5 – Sat., June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET | FOX43.2 Antenna TV, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington
*Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | TBD, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington
*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington
*if necessary