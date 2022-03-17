"Come out and help support your community," York County residents donate blood to the Red Cross

The American Red Cross and FOX43 teamed up for a blood drive Thursday at the York Jewish Community Center.

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 and the American Red Cross teamed up Thursday to host a blood drive at the York Jewish Community Center.

Nearly 100 donors came out to donate blood, including Mike McClure of York County. He tells FOX43 he is a regular donor.

“I had a friend who lost his leg a couple of years back and he needed 50 some units of blood and I’ve given ever since," McClure says.

It’s now a family affair, as both Mike and his wife donated blood Thursday.

Bonnie Wolf from the American Red Cross says that all donations are appreciated, though type O blood is needed the most.

“We are still a little bit short on the O positive and O negative blood types so if you are a type O, please make an appointment if you are eligible in the next few weeks and help us build that supply up," says Wolf.

✔️ Shelter someone after a disaster.

✔️ Support donors at blood drives.

✔️ Prepare your community for emergencies.



You can play a critical role in our mission just help us fill in the blank. Tap here to find your next volunteer opportunity: https://t.co/936qSHi5ra pic.twitter.com/wroGoDFMBp — American Red Cross (@RedCross) February 23, 2022

For a limited time, the Red Cross will also be testing blood donations for Covid-19 antibodies.

“All units of blood that are donated to the American Red Cross, for a short period of time, are going to be tested for the Covid-19 antibodies," Wolf tells FOX43. "If they find levels high enough, your blood donation could possibly be used for the convalescent plasma that helps Covid-19 patients recover.”

Helping Covid-19 patients is just one of the many ways blood donations are utilized. For donor Melissa Marvel, it’s important to donate because you never know when you might need it.

“I think it’s just very good to have an adequate blood supply to protect because ya never know it might be you or a loved one who might need that blood supply," she says.