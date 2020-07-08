FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on August 27

The blood drive will be held at the York JCC.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from a FOX43 Blood Drive in May 2020.

FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the Jewish Community Center - York at 2000 Hollywood Drive in York from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.