PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the York JCC from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

To donate, you can sign up for an appointment using this website. Walk-ins are also accepted.