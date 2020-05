There is no word on the extent of the people's injuries who were involved or the cause of the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash involving a horse and buggy in Bart Township.

At around 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Georgetown road for the crash.

Dispatch says a pickup truck was also involved.

The coroner was not called, according to dispatch.

There is no word on the extent of the people's injuries who were involved or the cause of the crash.