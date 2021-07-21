Four Diamonds launches new fundraising program aimed at conquering childhood cancer

The program's goal is "to embrace the essence of childhood, being young at heart, and offering support to kids" who miss out on the typical childhood experience.

Four Diamonds, a nonprofit gift fund based out of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, has launched a new fundraising program aimed at conquering childhood cancer, according to a press release.

"Play For The Kids,'" goal is "to embrace the essence of childhood, being young at heart and offering support to kids who often miss out on many childhood activities because of their battle with cancer."

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Four Diamonds plans to host a variety of events from food eating contests to fitness challenges in order to raise money for Four Diamonds families.

“Play For The Kids is a celebration of children’s joy and how kids have a magical way of finding delight in everything they do,” Leigh Anna Hilbert, interim director of Community Fundraising Programs at Four Diamonds said. “By joining our Play For The Kids community, supporters are making a commitment to Four Diamonds’ mission of conquering childhood cancer and giving hope to children and families everywhere.”