Four dead in Lycoming County shooting

The shooting happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter.

It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.

Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say no PSP members were hurt.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association released a statement after the shooting saying, in part, "The training and quick thinking of our troopers protected more senseless loss of life in Jordan Township and the surrounding area..."

They added that those who "responded to the call about a mass murderer today are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice."

