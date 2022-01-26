Companies continue to deal with workforce shortages. Now a pilot program launching in the UK has some asking – could a shorter work week help attract workers?

LANCASTER, Pa. — Working four days instead of five – for many people, it sounds like a dream.

Although the concept is not a new idea, pandemic-induced labor problems have caused it to gain traction.

“I think it’s just a recognition of how desperate the worker shortage is and what companies need to do to attract workers,” said Tom Baldrige, president of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

Now, a pilot program launching in the United Kingdom has some asking – could a shorter work week help solve the labor crisis?

30 companies will participate in the UK program, which will chop employee hours to four days, or 32 hours a week, without slashing pay.

“It’s going to attract people because it’s a substantial increase in hourly wage," said Dr. Kenneth Smith, chair of Millersville University’s economics department. "I also think workers have found it really improves their work-life balance."

Smith says some labor unions have been pushing for a shorter work week for years, but now businesses are getting on board, too.

“Employers are starting to see this as more feasible as they struggle with bringing in workers and they struggle with retaining workers,” he explained.

Lancaster County is just one area with many of those struggling employers. But commissioners say, while it may be possible to give some staff more flexibility, a four-day work week isn’t feasible for all.

“We do a lot of different things,” said Lancaster County Commissioner Joshua Parsons. “We have 24-hour facilities like 911 and the prison where that’s just not possible.”

That may also be true for industries like hospitality and retail, according to Baldrige.

He’s not sure a shorter work week will become reality for all, but says in today’s labor market, it’s definitely the workers in charge.