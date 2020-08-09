Four confirmed COVID-19 cases in West York Area School District

Trimmer Elementary will be closed beginning Sept. 8 and reopening on Sept. 21. All other buildings will remain open, school officials said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There are four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the West York Area School District, according to a release.

There are two cases at West York Area Middle School and another two cases at Trimmer Elementary.

This quarantine applies to Trimmer students, faculty and staff only and does not affect students in other buildings. This quarantine does not affect siblings or household members of Trimmer students unless otherwise notified, according to school officials.

At West York Area Middle School, the district has contacted faculty, staff and families of students who may have been in close contact with these positive cases and has advised them to quarantine, per guidance from the department of health.

School officials say close contact is defined as any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset until the time the patient is isolated.