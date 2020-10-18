Four arrested after robbery and police chase from Derry Township to I-581 in Virginia

The men were charged with robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest, police said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Four men were arrested after a robbery in Derry Township and then fleeing police on I-81 South until I-585 in Virginia on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Police say events unfolded around 4:42 p.m. when they were advised of a robbery at Tanger Outlets.

According to officials, 3-4 suspects utilized pepper spray to commit the robbery and had fled the area in a white Chevrolet SUV with a temporary Delaware registration plate.

Police were later dispatched to the Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road for a report of a robbery. Dauphin County Dispatch advised that three men again used pepper spray to commit the robbery and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Lower Paxton units responded to the I-81 overpasses to be on alert and the lookout for the white SUV.

Police observed a white SUV traveling east on Jonestown Road displaying a temporary Delaware registration plate. Authorities say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the SUV and it failed to stop, so police units pursued the vehicle.

The fleeing SUV was able to merge onto I-81 South by way of North. Mountain Road. The SUV merged onto I-83 South and sideswiped two vehicles as it passed them.

Police say multiple jurisdictions from Dauphin and Cumberland Counties responded assisted. The pursuit continued into Cumberland County and onto I-581, according to officials.

The SUV exited I-581 at the State Road 15 South exit ramp toward Gettysburg. The SUV then rammed the side of a pursuing police unit while navigating the exit ramp and spun into the grass adjacent to the exit ramp.

The driver again attempted to flee but was blocked in by other responding units.

Once the SUV stopped, police say the suspects refused to comply with commands to show their hands and remained inside the locked SUV. Police broke the front window of the SUV and sent in the K9 which bit the driver on the foot.

There were no other injuries to any of the other suspects, according to officials.

The four men were identified as Jordan Brisbane, 29; Lamar Brisbane, 27; Shajuawa Ford, 32 and Jeremy Hawkins, 22. Police say the suspects appear to be from the Charleston, South Carolina area and the temporary registration tag on the SUV appears to be fraudulent or stolen.

The four suspects were taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center where they were processed and arraigned.

The men were charged with multiple crimes including robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest. The driver, Jordan Brisbane, will face additional charges for kicking the Police K-9, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, according to police.

All of the suspects were placed in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail.

LPPD would like to thank all the surrounding agencies and Dauphin County Dispatch for their assistance in the apprehension of these suspects.

