Founder of Kinsley Construction dies at 79

Robert A. Kinsley founded Kinsley Construction Inc in 1963.

Founder of Kinsley Construction Inc. Robert A. Kinsley has died according to a Facebook post from the company.

Kinsley Construction, Inc It is with great sadness that Kinsley Construction, Inc. shares the ... news of the passing of our distinguished leader, Robert A. Kinsley. Bob, who founded the company in 1963 and worked tirelessly serving the needs of his customers and community, passed away on June 10, 2020.

The Facebook post reads, "It is with great sadness that Kinsley Construction, Inc. shares the news of the passing of our distinguished leader, Robert A. Kinsley.

Bob, who founded the company in 1963 and worked tirelessly serving the needs of his customers and community, passed away on June 10, 2020."

Kinsley Construction Inc is now run Robert Kinsley's five sons, who "grew up" in the business.

In a statement to Kinsley employees, CEO Robert Kinsley II said "We have lost an amazing leader. Bob was our founder, a visionary leader and man with unfailing energy. He cannot be replaced. There are no words big enough to describe the impact he had on so many of us. All of us will remember just trying to keep up with him when he walked across a job site.”

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. To share condolences with the family, please email condolences@rkinsley.com.