Animal lovers can help raise future Susquehanna Service dogs

Volunteers don't need any prior experience, but need to take an orientation class and pass a home inspection.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Keystone Human Services is looking for volunteers to foster future service dogs and help raise and train them!

Volunteers foster the puppies from about 9 weeks old until 15 to 18 months old.

They help with socializing the puppies, teaching them good house manners, and take them to regular classes throughout their time together.

People don’t need experience to foster a puppy, Susquehanna Service Dogs will teach you everything you need if selected!