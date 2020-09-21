Fort Hunter Park in Susquehanna Township holds annual Hunter Day Festival

The event featured a craft show, live music and a variety of vendors.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Though the event appeared different due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fort Hunter Park in Susquehanna Township held its annual Fort Hunters Day Festival based on 18 and 19th-century life.

The event featured a craft show, live music and a variety of vendors, including farm show milkshakes.

"The purpose is actually to talk about the history of Fort Hunter Park," says Michelle Mckeown of Dauphin County Parks and Recreation. "Of course this year we can't have our hands-on demonstrations and things like that."