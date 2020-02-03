Fort Hunter Mansion & Park holds Maple Sugar Festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in Dauphin County tasted the sweetness of the maple syrup season on Sunday.
Maple syrup lovers flocked to Fort Hunter Mansion & Park for the Maple Sugar Festival.
Kids and adults had the hands-on fun of tapping a tree and eating real Pennsylvania Maple Syrup on ice cream.
The event features a variety of maple syrup and educational activities about the syrup-making process.
"You learn a little bit about Native Americans and how they made syrup," said assistant program director at Dauphin County Parks & Recreation, Michelle Mckeown, "There is a bunch of kids activities. Everything from learning about maple syrup seeds and the types of maple trees. And it's kind of a cool thing. A lot of people don't realize where a lot of maple sugar comes from."
The festival also offered free samples of pancakes and other Pennsylvania maple products.