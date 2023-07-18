Formerly incarcerated individuals join county program to re-enter the workforce

In partnership with Dauphin County, the Center for Employment Opportunity gave individuals the chance to work across the county to help them get back on their feet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new program started in Dauphin County that helps formerly incarcerated individuals get back on their feet.

In partnership with the county, the Center for Employment Opportunity (CEO), a New York-based nonprofit, provides a structured, supervised program to assist formerly incarcerated people with their re-entry into the workforce.

Under CEO's guidance, the individuals work across the county to address blighted property repair, grounds keeping of public spaces, litter abasement, vacant lot clearing and more.

CEO officials say they provide immediate paid employment, skills training and ongoing career support for the people.