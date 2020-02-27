Former State Senator Mike Folmer pleads guilty in child pornography case

Mike Folmer appeared before the court today to plea guilty.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Former State Senator Mike Folmer has plead guilty to possessing child pornography on Thursday morning.

Folmer appeared before the court to make a plea in a possession of child pornography case that stems from September 2019.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Folmer's plea:

“The defendant was entrusted to represent and serve the Commonwealth, but instead chose to participate in the sexual exploitation of children. No one is above the law. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

The investigation into Folmer began nearly a year ago, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from the social media site, Tumblr, reporting an image of child pornography that was uploaded to the site.

An investigation eventually led police to Folmer's home in Lebanon County.

A search warrant was executed, and court documents showed that Folmer turned over his cell phone to officials, who found two images of child pornography.