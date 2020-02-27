Former State Senator Mike Folmer expected to enter plea in child pornography case

Mike Folmer will appear before the court today at 9:30 a.m. to make a plea.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Former State Senator Mike Folmer is expected to enter a plea in court this morning.

Folmer will appear before the court to make a plea in a possession of child pornography case that stems from September 2019.

The investigation into Folmer began nearly a year ago, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from the social media site, Tumblr, reporting an image of child pornography that was uploaded to the site.

An investigation eventually led police to Folmer's home in Lebanon County.

A search warrant was executed, and court documents showed that Folmer turned over his cell phone to officials, who found two images of child pornography.

In an interview with authorities, Folmer reportedly admitted that he was the one who had posted the content on Tumblr from the original complaint, and told police that he had been dealing with "some personal problems."

Folmer is expected to entered a plea in this case at 9:30 - all his future court dates including a jury trial have been cancelled at this time.