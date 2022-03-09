Former President Trump holds rally in Wilkes-Barre Township

A large crowd gathered outside Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday as supporters of former President Trump awaited his Save America Rally.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Decked out in red, white, and blue with flags in hand, thousands of people lined up early Saturday morning outside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township ahead of former President Trump's 'Save America' rally.

"The Trump rally, baby, we have to come out and support the best president we've ever had," said Adam Wallace, Cherryhill, NJ.

"I was happy to see him come I expected him at some point to come, and I know he'll be back. This is the fourth rally I've been to," said Joe Granteed, Plains.

The former president is in town to endorse several republican candidates on the ballot for the general election in November. Supporters say they are excited to see Trump in Luzerne County.

"I've been to a Trump rally before in Erie, Pennsylvania, like five years ago, and people are just great here at a rally they're peaceful, not like the mainstream media says that 'MAGA supporters are extremists,' said Jill Scott, Horseheads, NY.

"Trump loves it here. Luzerne County was the home of basically the Trump democrat," said Christian Boris, Old Forge.

"Oh, I love it. What do you think? I just wanna hear him, he was a former president, and I wanna know," said Mary Skotleski, Dickson City.

A hot-button topic among the crowd was President Biden's remarks earlier this week slamming the 'MAGA Republicans.'

"I just want to hear the message and see what he has to say I want his reaction to the recent stances that the democrats have been taking through Joe Biden," said Granteed.

"I'm very interested to hear what his response will be to Biden's optically bad speech at independence hall. I mean, that's where we wrote the declaration, and it didn't look good," said Boris.