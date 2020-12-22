Former president of Colonial Park Fire Company dies from COVID-19, second death in department

He was president of the Colonial Park Fire Company from 1970 until 1987 and attend to company business for almost two decades, the company said in a release.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Colonial Park Fire Company announced on Tuesday their second cornavirus related death of their department. Former president Edward Hine died from the virus after dedicating years of service to the fire company.

Hine, who was also the bestfriend of Witman, died on Dec. 16.

"Ed Hine and Lee Witman were best of friends for decades at the Colonial Park Fire Company and both are irreplaceable in their dedication, service, and passion they’ve had for the constant success of the organization," said Fire Chief, John Fogg." Losing them both has been heartbreaking. Knowing they’re together is comforting

Hine was president of the Colonial Park Fire Company from 1970 until 1987 and attend to company business for almost two decades, the company said in a release.

"President Hine joined the Colonial Park Fire Company on Sept. 1, 1966, at 25 years old and dedicated the majority of his life to our organization," the company said.

After retirement, Hine continued to serve in roles for committees including the Public Education and Banquet committees.

In all, Hine donated 55 years to the fire company in various administrative and educational roles, the company said.

The department says he was instrumental in making the fire prevention and education program a success in Colonial Park and throughout Lower Paxton Township.

Hine’s life revolved around service unto others. He retired as a school shop teacher where for decades, assisting with helping kids learn vital trade skills.