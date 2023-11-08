Ellen Casey, former Pennsylvania first lady, has died

Casey passed away Friday in Scranton, according to Sen. Bob Casey's office.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The former first lady of Pennsylvania has died.

Ellen Casey, the widow of Gov. Robert Casey and mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey, passed away Friday in Scranton, according to Sen. Casey's office.

Ellen Casey served as first lady from 1987 to 1995 while her husband was governor.

The Caseys were married for 50 years and had eight children.

Ellen Casey was 91 years old.

The Casey family issued this statement Friday morning:

“Our mother, Ellen Harding Casey, died peacefully this morning at Regional Hospital, Scranton, after a brief illness. We are mourning the loss of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the center of our family, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, (D) 8th PA District, noted Casey's passing: "She was a credit to our area and our nation."