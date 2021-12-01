Former Lancaster General Health nurse recognized as 'Mazda hero' for contributions to ICU patients during pandemic

Josiah Borden was awarded a 2021 Mazda SUV for his contributions to COVID-19 patients at ICU units at The University of Pennsylvania and Temple University.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At the beginning of the pandemic, he worked three nights at Lancaster General Health. But, his week was far from over.

The next day, a University of Pennsylvania student made an hour-and-a-half commute to Temple University hospital where he worked two nights. His week still wasn't over.

The next morning, he had a class for his certified nurse anesthetist program. The next day this cycle repeats. Lancaster General Health. The University of Pennsylvania. Class.

This was the schedule for Josiah Borden, 28, who worked tirelessly during the pandemic to treat COVID-19 patients in the ICU units at The University of Pennsylvania and Temple University. The Mazda Hero's program ensured his efforts didn't go unnoticed.

On Jan. 6, the program awarded Borden with a 2021 Mazda SUV for his contributions to the hospitals.

"This is historic. You know, it's an honor to be a part of it," said Borden. "It's been a really, really cool experience, met some amazing people."

The Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit program was an initiative created to shine a light on individuals across the country who have dedicated themselves to their community throughout 2020.

This light shined bright on Borden who became infected with COVID-19 twice during the thick of the pandemic, but this didn't dull his luminescence. He kept going.

Though Borden is recognized as a hero, he still doesn't consider himself one.