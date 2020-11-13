'This is another predator off the street.' Disgraced Lancaster County doctor pleads no contest to sexually assaulting patients

William Vollmar, once in a position of trust as a contracted physician with several Lancaster County schools, has been stripped of his medical license.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A disgraced sports medicine doctor from Lancaster County will spend nine and a half to 20 years in prison.

William Vollmar, 57, pleaded no contest in Lancaster County Court to seven felony charges in connection to sexually abusing six patients, including minors and young adults. The sexual assaults occurred between January 1997 and April 2019 while Vollmar was administering sports-related treatments to the victims, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Vollmar, once in a position of trust as a contracted physician with several Lancaster County schools, has been stripped of his medical license and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“This is another predator off the street. Another predator who can’t hurt a young boy. Another predator who can’t violate that trust that exists between a doctor and a patient,” said Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Allegations of sexual abuse against Vollmar first surfaced in April, when he was charged with indecent assault based on the accusations of a patient who claimed Vollmar touched his genitals while performing a sports massage at a Quarryville clinic on March 23.

During the investigation, Shapiro said several other victims came forward to report disturbing sexual assaults that happened in high schools and Vollmar’s home.

Since 1992, Vollmar had been a physician with Diamantoni & Associates Family Practice, the private practice of Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Vollmar retired from his position at the practice in April 2019.

Vollmar had access to countless numbers of young males through his partnership, association, and affiliation as a physician with the Pequea Valley School District, Middletown Area School District, Lampeter-Strasburg School District, and Conestoga Valley High School, state officials said.

Shapiro said the case highlights the need to reinforce child protection.

“Especially during this pandemic, it may be very difficult to see the signs of child abuse and people may not know where to turn for help,” Shapiro said.

With tools like the anonymous reporting app Safe2Say Something and the ChildLine hotline (800-932-0313), Shapiro said the community can be the most reliable beacons for potential child abuse.