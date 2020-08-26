Former judge's request for re-sentencing denied in bribery case

Mark A. Ciavarella, a former Luzerne County Judge, saw his 28-year sentence upheld for accepting millions in bribes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pa. announced a former Luzerne County judge's request for re-sentencing in a bribery case, was denied.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner upheld the 28-year sentence given in 2011 to the former President Judge of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas, Mark A. Ciavarella, 70, for accepting millions in bribes and kickbacks from the owner of a privately held juvenile detention facility, according to officials.

After Ciavarella's conviction was affirmed on appeal, he claimed his trial attorneys were ineffective because they should have argued to the jury that some of the crimes he was convicted for were barred by the statute of limitations.

Judge Conner found that Ciavarella's attorneys were ineffective and annulled certain counts including the charges of racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Officials say Ciavarella claimed he was entitled to be resentenced on the remaining convictions, but Judge Conner said that resentencing was not required and that the original 28-year sentence would be upheld.

“This decision reinforces this office’s long-standing commitment to bring justice to those victimized by these corrupt state judges,” said U.S. Attorney Freed. “They betrayed their community and deserve the substantial punishments they received.”

Ciavarella and his co-defendant, Michael Conahan, who also served as President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Luzerne County, were initially charged in January 2009. The charges were the result of a federal investigation of alleged corruption in the Luzerne County court system. The inquiry began in 2007 and expanded to include county government offices, state legislators, school districts, and contractors in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Conahan pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in April 2010 and is serving a 17-year sentence. Conahan was recently released from federal custody to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judicial scandal, described as the worst in Pennsylvania's history, and the federal prosecutions have had major consequences: Ciavarella and Conahan resigned from the bench in 2009. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated thousands of juvenile convictions in Luzerne County as a result of Ciavarella's conduct as a Juvenile Court Judge. A State Interbranch Commission on Juvenile Justice recommended changes aimed at safeguarding the constitutional rights of juveniles and improving the oversight and disciplinary process for judges in Pennsylvania. In June 2011, a committee of the American Bar Association reviewed and made recommendations to improve procedures in the state's Judicial Conduct Board. A procedure was established in Luzerne County for compensation of victims of the activities of Ciavarella and Conahan.

Ciavarella is scheduled to be released from federal prison in 2035.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.