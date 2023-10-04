Former football players sentenced for hazing

Four former Mt. Carmel Area football players were sentenced Monday for their roles in a hazing incident back in 2020.

MT CARMEL, Pa. — Michael Reed says he always dreamt of being part of the Mount Carmel Area football team's legacy. But Reed never anticipated what he calls the horrific experience that would change his life forever.

Reed stated this and more in a letter read in Northumberland County Court as four of his former teammates were sentenced for a hazing incident in 2020.

Investigators say nine victims were blindfolded, told to pull down their pants, and burned with sparklers and punks, which are burning sticks used to keep bugs away.

Investigators say the students were burned on their buttocks. Some of the injuries required hospital visits, and some had scarring.

Reed Witkoski and Damon Dowkus were both team captains at the time.

They pleaded no contest to simple assault, reckless endangerment, and hazing.

The two were both sentenced to one year of probation, and they must write apology letters to the victims.

Reed Witkoski told the court he was burned himself as a sophomore, but that doesn't excuse what he did, saying, "I was supposed to be a role model, and I failed. I hope you can forgive me. I'd do anything to take it back."

Damon Dowkus said, "I know now what I did was wrong. I am more mature now. If I could go back and be the leader and stop it, I would."

Tyler Owens pleaded no contest to hazing and criminal conspiracy. He was sentenced to nine months probation and must also write an apology letter to the victims, saying, "I want to apologize to all of the families I hurt and my school."

Michael Balichik will go into the ARD program, which is a rehabilitative program for first-time offenders.

As for Michael Reed, the victim whose letter was read in court, he says he will carry around physical and emotional scars for the rest of his life, "The time has come to put an end to the 'boys will be boys' mentality and focus on raising responsible, compassionate, accountable men."

Reed said he does not want to see his former teammates' lives destroyed but does want to see them held accountable.

Five other current and former Mount Carmel Area football players were also charged in the hazing incident. Their cases are currently in the juvenile court system.