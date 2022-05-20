Former coach charged with rape in Williamsport

A former coach of a Lycoming County cheerleading squad has been charged with the rape of a child after one of his athletes came forward.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 45-year-old man is locked up in Lycoming County accused of sexually assaulting a cheerleader on his team beginning when the victim was in the fourth grade.

Montoursville resident George William Scholl Jr. is charged with the rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse, and a slew of related assault charges.

Investigators say this stems from a series of alleged events that occurred at Epidemic Stunt and Tumble, a cheerleading squad Scholl ran at a gym in Williamsport.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police the first incident happened when she was in the fourth grade.

During one practice, Scholl allegedly called the victim into his office, telling her she needed to be measured for a uniform before sexually assaulting her.

The victim also told police Scholl called her into his office one year later when the victim thought she'd been injured during practice.

The child alleges Scholl raped her before telling her to return to practice and tell the others she wasn't feeling well.

Epidemic Stunt and Tumble is permanently closed, but it's unclear if that's related to the allegations against Scholl.

Scholl is in Lycoming County Prison, unable to post $150,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.