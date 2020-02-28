Former Chester county youth pastor charged in murder for hire plot

Jacob Malone, was serving a state prison sentence for sexual assault when he offered a fellow inmate money to kill two people involved in his case

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A former youth pastor from Chester County serving a three to six year sentence for sexually assaulting a teenager is now charged in a murder for hire plot.

Jacob Malone, 37, is a former youth pastor at Calvary Fellowship in Downingtown. He was serving a three to six year sentence at a state prison in Somerset County for sexually assaulting a teenager in Chester County.

State Police say that while incarcerated, he offered a fellow inmate $5,000 to kill the head pastor of the church because of his involvement in Malone's case.

He also offered extra money if the inmate could kill the judge that presided over his trial.