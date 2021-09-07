Former Bradford County DA headed to state prison

Chad Salsman was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to promoting prostitution, obstruction of law, and intimidation of witnesses.

Chad Salsman was sentenced Friday to one and a half to five years in state prison.

Salsman pleaded guilty in May to promoting prostitution, obstruction of law, and intimidation of witnesses.

The charges are related to improper behavior with female clients while he was in private practice.

Five women accused Salsman of improper behavior while he was their attorney.

Salsman admitted to trying to obstruct a grand jury investigation while serving as district attorney.

As part of his guilty plea, Salsman also had to resign as Bradford County district attorney.

"We're pleased. He's no longer the DA and he's going to state prison. The victims in this case are pleased. It returns the citizens of Bradford County their DA's office," said Daniel Dye, assistant chief deputy attorney general.

Salsman addressed his victims in court, saying, "The five women who came to me for help, I let my own sexual desires get in the way of helping them."

"I completely crossed lines that I never thought I'd cross. There is no excuse. I'm sorry."