Former Boy Scout leader accused of sexual advances on minor

A 60-year-old Harrisburg man has been accused of making advances on a victim he had currently led in Boy Scouts.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 60-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges after a victim accused him of making sexual advances while serving as a Boy Scout leader.

Kenneth Barber, 60, is facing corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors, among other related charges.

According to the police release, while serving as the victim's Boy Scout Leader, Barber allegedly made sexual advances to the victim via text message.

In those messages, Barber allegedly requested to perform sexual acts on the victim and attempted to solicit photos from the minor.